New Delhi: Actress Shamita Shetty never fails to captivate audiences with her persona. Once again with her London diaries, she stole the spotlight. Taking to her Instagram account Shamita shared a series of pictures from her travel diaries as she had fun visiting Warner Studios, entering the magical world of Harry Potter. With 4.8 million followers on social media, she regularly treats her fans to glimpses of her daily life, fitness routines, and more.

Sharing on the social media, Shamita Shetty captioned, 'My eyes sparkled in awe and amazement as I re lived some of the moments n characters in the magical world of Harry Potter!!! Loved every moment of it!

Only all the Harry Potter fans will understand why,The second last slide/video for me was the most fun.'

Last month, Shamita Shetty underwent surgery for endometriosis, shared the news through a video from the hospital on Instagram. The caption read, 'Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis.. and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors , my gynac dr Neeta Warty ( Breach Candy ) and my Gp dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping til they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed I’m looking forward to good health n now more physically pain free days!

Adding on to that, she also thanked her well-wishers for sending her wishes for a speedy recovery.

Shamita Shetty has also been a contestant on popular reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 3', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', among others.