Shanaya Kapoor Exudes Barbie Vibes In Pink Bodycon Dress, BFF Suhana Khan Reacts

Mumbai: Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram pictures left netizens in awe of her beauty. The star kid grabbed eyeballs in pink bodycon dress and exuded Barbie vibes. She styled her hair in a bun and opted for a pink glittery clutch bag with a sling. Shanaya captioned the photo writing, "come on barbie let's go party."

Her bestie Suhana Khan reacted to her latest look and commented, "Ummm". In another comment, she posted hot face emojis and heart eye emojis.

Maheep Kapoor commented, "Love this dress!"

Seema Sajdeh said, "Wowww!"

Shanaya is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak'. The film, which was announced in 2021, also features Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani in key roles. Earlier, there were reports that the project has beeshelved, however, Karan Johar confirmed that the film would be made. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Several reports also claimed that Shanaya has bagged Shashank Khaitan directorial 'Screw Dheela' starring Tiger Shroff as male lead. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Shanaya enjoys a massive fan following on social media even before she marked her Bollywood debut. She frequently teases her fans with glimpses from her personal life.