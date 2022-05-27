NEW DELHI: Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style at the Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri West in Mumbai. The entire B-town erupted in celebrations as an array of celebrities swarmed the venue to celebrate the Dharma Productions head honcho's birthday.

Also spotted at the occasion was Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's elder daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The young girl, who is all all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-backed 'Bedhadak', was seen hogging attention with her killer appearance.

Shanaya looked absolutely ravishing as she arrived in a gorgeous black cut-out outfit. She wore a stunning black gown with a high bun, and looked an epitome of elegance in this outfit.

The star kid took to social media and dropped a few photos of herself where she is all dressed up for the occasion. Take a look at her photos below:

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 in style in the presence of his closest friends from the film industry. Among the A-listers who were seen at the bash, included names like, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor and several others were photographed at the event.

