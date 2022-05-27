हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor goes BOLD, hogs attention in high-slit gown at Karan Johar's birthday bash: PICS

Debutante Shanaya Kapoor made heads turn in a racy black outfit at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Take a look at her photos here. 

Shanaya Kapoor goes BOLD, hogs attention in high-slit gown at Karan Johar&#039;s birthday bash: PICS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style at the Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri West in Mumbai. The entire B-town erupted in celebrations as an array of celebrities swarmed the venue to celebrate the Dharma Productions head honcho's birthday.

Also spotted at the occasion was Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's elder daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The young girl, who is all all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-backed 'Bedhadak', was seen hogging attention with her killer appearance. 

Shanaya looked absolutely ravishing as she arrived in a gorgeous black cut-out outfit. She wore a stunning black gown with a high bun, and looked an epitome of elegance in this outfit.

The star kid took to social media and dropped a few photos of herself where she is all dressed up for the occasion.  Take a look at her photos below:

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 in style in the presence of his closest friends from the film industry. Among the A-listers who were seen at the bash, included names like, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor and several others were photographed at the event. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shanaya KapoorKaran JoharKaran Johar birthdaykaran johar birthday picsYash Raj FilmsYRFBedhadak
Next
Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's savage reply to troll who said 'she'll end up dying alone with cats and dogs'

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Badhir News: Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case