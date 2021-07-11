Shanaya Kapoor’s latest glam pics fire up the internet!

New Delhi: The young and aspiring star, Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a considerable amount of popularity on social media. The beautiful stunner recently shared some jaw-dropping pictures of herself on her social media handle.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she shared several emojis instead of a caption.

In the pictures, Shanaya can be seen opting for a black crop top paired with beige ribbed pencil skirt with a front slit. The beautiful diva was seen leaning against the wall while striking some sexy poses.

While her fans were drooling over her recent pictures. Her BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda also commented on her pictures.

Other than that, her cousin Khushi Kapoor was also extremely impressed by her fashion sense.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep.

She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. She has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic. Details for her Bollywood debut are still under wraps.

The stunner is often seen dropping some sensational photoshoots and making her fans quite excited for her big debut. The young star kid is uber fashionable and sets style statements with her outfits. She has a fan following of 759K followers on her Instagram handle.

