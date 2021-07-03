Shanaya Kapoor shares goofy pics with BFFs Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday!

Shanaya Kapoor and her BFFs Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda recently had a gala time together. The trio can be seen enjoying to the fullest and it seems that the girls had a great night out.

Shanaya took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos along with her girls and wrote, “My kinda crazy.”

In the pictures, the girl gang can be seen posing for some goofy pictures while twinning with each other in black attires.

For the photoshoot, Navya wore a jumpsuit while Ananya and Shanaya opted for black crop tops and blue denim.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur in 2020. She started her own venture Aara Health in collaboration with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo, and Ahilya Mehta. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

While on the other hand, Ananya, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhavana Pandey has debuted with the film 'Student of The Year 2' alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria among others.

Later she went on doing films including- Pati Patni Aur Who and Khaali Peeli to name a few.

The young and aspiring star, Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep. She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. She has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic. Details for her Bollywood debut are still under wraps.

Shanaya, Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan are quite close and are quite famous on social media. And now, seems like Navya is also a part of their girl gang.