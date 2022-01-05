Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Sharad Malhotra, who is currently a part of TV show 'Vidrohi', has contracted COVID-19.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sharad Malhotra, who is currently a part of TV show 'Vidrohi', has contracted COVID-19.

Confirming Sharad's diagnosis, the show's makers issued a statement.

"Actor Sharad Malhotra who is an integral part of the TV show Vidrohi has tested positive for COVID-19 today. Though he was not shooting with us for the past few days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested. The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol," read the statement from Subrat Sinha & Bodhisattva, Producers, Gaatha Films, LLP.

Currently, Sharad is "receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine."

"We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," the statement concluded.

Sharad has not posted anything related to his COVID-19 diagnosis on social media yet.

 

Tags:
