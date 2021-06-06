हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar heads to Hinduja hospital, checks on Dilip Kumar's health - In Pics

Politician Sharad Pawar was recently spotted paying a visit to check up on veteran actor Dilip Kumar's health, who is currently admitted to Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital.

Sharad Pawar heads to Hinduja hospital, checks on Dilip Kumar’s health - In Pics
File photo

New Delhi: National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was clicked at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital on Sunday where veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted after suffering from breathlessness.

The 98-year-old legendary actor’s wife and actress Saira Banu told ANI that the actor has been facing breathing issues for the past few days.

To check up on him, politician Sharad Pawar decided to pay him a visit at the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Here's a glimpse of his visit.

politician

Dilip

A few hours ago, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu taken to Twitter to post an health update on the actor. She informed that the actor is there for routine tests and investigations and a team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. 

 

Earlier, in May the ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ actor was admitted in the hospital for a routine check-up.

Last year the actor lost his two younger brothers - Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) to COVID-19.

Dilip Kumar aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan was born on December 11, 1922 and made his acting debut in 1944 with Jwar Bhata. Dilip Kumaris known as one of the first Bollywood actors to enjoy a superstar status. The actor’s career has ranged to five decades and he has featured in films like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others. Qila which was released in 1998 was his last movie.

Recently his ancestral home in Pakistan has been converted into a museum by the government there

