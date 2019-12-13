Sharmila Tagore explains the difference between daughter and daughter-in-law on Kareena Kapoor's show

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is back with the second season of her celebrity chat show What Women Want and the first guest on her show was her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore.

During the episode, when Kareena asked Sharmila to tell the difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law.

“Well, a daughter is someone you’ve grown up with, right? So you know her temperament, you know what makes her angry and how to deal with that person. You’re meeting your daughter-in-law when she is an adult already and you don’t quite know what her temperament is like, so it takes time to gel. The new girl, your daughter-in-law, is coming to your house so you need to welcome her and make her more comfortable,” she said.

Talking about her own marriage with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sharmila said, "I remember when I got married… I am a Bengali, I like my rice. And they were all roti-phulka eating people. I love my fish and Tiger hated fish. You know, that kind of adjustment. They seem very minor but they are not really, in the long run."

Earlier in the week, Sharmila rang in her 75th birthday with her children Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu along with their grandchildren Inaaya and Taimur Ali Khan.