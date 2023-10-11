Sharvari Wagh Enjoys Dip In Thailand Sea In Stunning Yellow Monokini, Flaunts Full Back-Revealing Design

New Delhi: Actress Sharvari Wagh has set the social media on fire with her sizzling swimsuit photos. Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in 2021, is currently vacationing in the exotic land of Thailand. The actress has been dropping glimpses from her relaxing holiday from the tropical island. Recently she set the Internet on fire after she dropped some sizzling photos of her in a yellow swimsuit. The post shows the actress posing for the camera while enjoying the scenic natural views and exploring Phi Phi island on a boat.

In the first photo, Sharvari, dressed in a yellow monokini, is seen enjoying her day out in Thailand's Phi Phi Island. The photo hinted that the actress was done snorkeling and getting back on the yacht's deck.

The second photo shows Sharvari putting her full back revealing the design of the stunning monokini on full display. The actress then shared a photo in which she covered her face with a cap reading 'off topic' while giving a better look at her outfit. Sharvari also shared videos of her view — both above and below the ocean. The post was shared with the caption, "Monday blues."

On the personal front, the actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' co-star Sunny Kaushal. While the film didn't do well at the Box Office and failed to impress both critics as well as audience, Sharvari and Sunny Kaushal managed to grab eyeballs with their acting and chemistry. The two are believed to be in a relationship since 2021 and have been often papped together. However, neither of them ever confirmed or denied the buzz.

On the professional front, actress Sharvari Wagh is rumoured to be a part of Nikkhil Advani's high-octane action drama 'Vedaa'. The film stars John Abraham as the male lead and also features Tamannaah Bhatia. 'Vedaa' is touted to bring 'high-octane sequences and gripping action', and will see Abraham in the role of a mentor, guiding and training Sharvari's character, read a press note.

Sharvari Wagh also has Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy titled 'Munjha'. The film is a standalone sequel of the same cinematic universe which includes 'Stree', and 'Roohi'. The details of the storyline are not revealed. 'Munjha' is reported to be based on folklore. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are the masterminds behind this horror-comedy cinematic universe.

She has also shot for 'Maharaja' opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid. The actress, who worked as an assistant director on the films 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', is rumoured to have bagged a role in YRF's first female-led spy film. Rumours are rife that actress Alia Bhatt will play the leading role in the film.