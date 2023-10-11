Aamir Khan Announces His Comeback Film With Sitare Zameen Par, Says 'Film Will Make People Laugh'

NEW DELHI: One of the finest actors of Hindi cinema and Bollywood's Mr Perectionist Aamir Khan has announced his upcoming film and revealed that the title is 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The actor, who was speaking to News18, announced his comeback film and disclosed that the film will carry a similar theme to his 2007 released 'Taare Zameen Par'.

The actor said, "I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. You must have remembered my film 'Taare Zameen Par' and the name of this film is 'Sitare Zameen Par' because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme."









He added, "'Taare Zameen Par' was an emotional film, but this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry but this one will entertain you. But the theme is the same and that's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, and we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special. So we are taking forward this theme. In the 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par', my character helps a special child 'Ishaan'. In 'Sitaare Zameen Par', some nine boys, who have their own issues, will help me. It's the opposite."



However, what sets 'Sitare Zameen Par' apart is its unique comedic twist, promising to blend humor with heartwarming storytelling. As anticipation mounts for this remarkable project, fans eagerly await the magic that Aamir Khan is sure to deliver once again.

Released in 2007, 'Taare Zameen Par' was produced and directed by Aamir Khan. The film starred Aamir Khan, with Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda and Vipin Sharma and Tisca Chopra in lead roles. It explores the life and imagination of Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), an artistically gifted nine-year-old boy, whose poor academic performance leads his parents to send him to a boarding school, where a new art teacher Nikumbh (Aamir Khan) suspects that he is dyslexic and helps him to overcome his reading disorder.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has announced that he is producing another film which will Sunny Deol in the lead. This will mark the actor's first film together.