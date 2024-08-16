Advertisement
SHRI SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE

Sharvari Wagh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Vedaa Release, Seeks Bappa's Blessings

Shri Siddhivinayak Temple: Sharvari prayed at the famous Mumbai Ganpati Temple on the release date of her movie Vedaa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sharvari Wagh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Vedaa Release, Seeks Bappa's Blessings Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sharvari Wagh is slowly making her mark in Bollywood. Her last release 'Munja' , a horror comedy was a huge success at the Box Office. Her latest outing 'Vedaa' co-starring John Abraham opened in theatres along with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein on August 15, 2024. Ahead of the movie release, Sharvari was seen at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. 

Dressed in ethnic attire, she wore a bright yellow kurta with floral motif paired with palazzo pants. The actress sought Bappa's blessings for her movie in shows her in full action avatar. She was accompanied by her parents.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bolly Lens (@bollylens)

Vedaa is an action drama film directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi. The film is inspired by true events. 

It has so far opened to critical acclaim and fans too given a thumbs up. For her role in Vedaa, Sharvari took up boxing training, a sport she had never tried before.

On the work front, Sharvari has started shooting for the upcoming film 'Alpha'. She recently shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing with the film's clapboard and the director, Shiv Rawail. The movie is headlined by Alia Bhatt.

 

