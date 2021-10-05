हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor supports Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan Khan arrest in drug case

Shashi Tharoor is repelled by the 'ghoulish epicaricacy' displayed towards Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan.

Shashi Tharoor supports Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan Khan arrest in drug case
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Senior Congress politician Shashi Tharoor has spoken against the ‘witch-hunt’ that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is facing after the arrest of his 23 years old son Aryan Khan in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The politician has asked people to be empathetic, commenting on the media frenzy surrounding the case.

Tharoor, who is famous for his English vocabulary, called the witch-hunt a ‘Ghoulish epicaricacy’. Ghoulish means resembling or characteristic of a ghoul (an evil being that robs graves and feeds on corpses). Epicaricacy means to derive pleasure from the misfortune of another.

“I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it,” Tharoor tweeted.

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday (October 3), a day after NCB raided a cruise party where the star kid was present. The officials recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD and 1.33 lakh cash from the raid. 

Apart from Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar have been arrested.

The star kid will stay in NCB custody until October 7 for further investigation by the officials.

