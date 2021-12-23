She doesn't care if baby gets Omicron: Shilpa Shetty massively trolled for not making daughter wear mask

NEW DELHI: Actress Shilpa Shetty has been receiving hate from a section of social media users ever since her husband Raj Kundra pornography case. Although Raj Kundra is currently out on bail, he has been keeping himself away from social media and has rarely stepped out in public.

On Thursday, the actress was spotted by the paps at Mumbai airport along with her daughter Samisha. And netizens went all nasty with their comments for not making her little girl wear a mask, while she herself wore the mask before stepping out of the car.

Many trolled her that she doesn't care if the baby gets COVID or Omicron and he should be wise enough to at least make the baby wear mask. A few even went to the extent writing that the actress doesn't care about her surrogate child.

Samisha is Shilpa's surrogate baby. Shilpa and Raj Kundra, who are already parents to Viaan, welcomed their second child Samisha via surrogacy on February 15, 2020. The couple had been trying to have a second child for five years.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

In fact, he was named as the key conspirator in the case of creating and publishing pornographic films. After spending two months in jail, Kundra was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

