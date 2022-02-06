हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar death

'She has left us...', Amitabh Bachchan bids heart-breaking adieu to Lata Mangeshkar through his blog!

Lata Mangeshkar's death has left Bollywood heartbroken and created a huge void.

&#039;She has left us...&#039;, Amitabh Bachchan bids heart-breaking adieu to Lata Mangeshkar through his blog!
Play

Mumbai: Describing Lata Mangeshkar as "the voice of million centuries", megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to the singing legend who passed away on Sunday.

Lata Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures.

Bachchan took to his personal blog to bid adieu to the melody queen.

"She has left us .. The voice of a million centuries has left us .. Her voice resounds now in the Heavens !" he wrote.

"Prayers for calm and peace .." the 79-year-old actor added.

Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career in her teenage years in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over a seven-decade career, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

 

