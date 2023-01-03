Sheezan Khan's close friend reveals that there was 'no argument or fight' on the day of Tunisha Sharma's death

New Delhi: Actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on December 24th in the make-up room of her co-star and alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of their show. This news shook everyone as the actress was only 20 years old. Many link-ups came up as the investigation started, one of which was that Sheezan has slapped her, broken up with her and had a heated argument the day the actress died.

While Sheezan is currently in judicial custody, his close friend Shaan Shashank Mishra has now recalled what happened on December 24, the day when the actress died by suicide. In a recent interview with ETimes, Shaan recalled being with Sheezan after the incident and shared that he couldn't stop crying. He also claimed that the actor told him that it was like a normal day on the sets and there was no argument or fight between the two, he himself was confused about what just happened.

"I asked him about what happened and he said that they all were laughing and doing masti on the set. It was a good atmosphere. He even told me that Tunisha made a video on her phone with him for a reel. There was no fight or argument between them,” Shaan told E-times.

Further, h added, "Everyone has a past. Tunisha and Sheezan have been shooting since June last year for almost 13-14 hours a day. If he was cheating on her she would have known and if she knew why would she be with him? If he was involved with anyone else, he would have admitted. He was not cheating that is for sure nor did he do drugs. I am his friend, I would have known."

On Saturday, the Vasai court sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma's suicide case.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of the show 'Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul'. She was said to be in a relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor. On the basis of a complaint filed by her mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC.