SHEHNAAZ GILL

Shehnaaz Gill And Her Mother Beautifully Coordinate In Matching White Outfits For Holi

Shehnaaz Gill shared some Insight from her Holi Celebration , Twins with Mother in Traditionals .

|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 08:03 AM IST|Source: ANI
Shehnaaz Gill And Her Mother Beautifully Coordinate In Matching White Outfits For Holi Image : @Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

Television and Bollywood Actor Shehnaaz Gill celebrated Holi with her mother, sharing joyous moments.
The actress, known for her lively personality, shared glimpses of her festivities on social media.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account on Monday to delight her fans with pictures capturing her Holi celebration. Dressed in white, she and her mother applied colours to each other's faces.

She  opted for traditional attire for the occasion, donning a graceful white kurta set and keeping her makeup minimal.

Captioning the picture with, "happy holi", Shehnaaz threw colours and smiled brightly for the camera in the photos.

After Shehnaaz posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section.
One user wrote, "Oh my gosh, you are looking very adorable Shehnaaz Gill."
Another user wrote, "Looking too pretty."


Following her family celebration, Shehnaaz joined her friends to continue the festivities. She shared videos on her Instagram stories from a Holi party, featuring actor-comedian Varun Sharma and others. The clips showed the two playfully teasing each other.
Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You For Coming', which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.
She made her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. ( Inputs : ANI)

