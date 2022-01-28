हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
shehnaaz gill

Shehnaaz Gill birthday: Old celebration videos with late rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla goes viral

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 at the age of 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Shehnaaz Gill birthday: Old celebration videos with late rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla goes viral
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: As actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on Thursday (Jan 27), a birthday celebration video from her 27th birthday last year went viral on social media, featuring late actor Sidharth Shukla. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen holding his rumoured girlfriend and swinging her into a pool, while everyone laughs around.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Shehnaaz also released her music video, 'Tu Yaheen Hai', in the beloved memory of Sidharth, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.

