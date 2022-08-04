Shehnaaz Gill enjoys spa time, takes ''mud bath'' at construction site : PICS

Mumbai : Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill, who has a massive fanbase on social media and is adored by millions of fans, shared glimpses of her spa time, taking a mud bath in her recent post.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and dropped a string of pictures in which she was seen cuddling in the muddy field and enjoying her own company near a construction site. The punjabi kudi sported a black tee and matching shorts and smeared herself in mud.

She could be seen gazing directly into the camera in one of the photos, while in another, the actor chose to sit with a JCB in the backdrop. Captioning the post, she wrote, "spa time hashtag off roading".

As soon as she posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. One of the fans joked and called her "Literally down to earth". Another one wrote, "Only this munchkin can do this." "Kuch toh baat hai shehnaazgill main warna khuda Etna khubsurat Dil kis ko deyta hai," a third comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Punjabi film, ‘Honsla Rakh` opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon.

Due to Shehnaaz’s close proximity with actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The actress shot to fame during her stint in Bigg Boss where she fell in love with late actor Siddharth Shukla. She is quite popular among her fans for her cute and chubby looks.