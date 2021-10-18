हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill indirectly calls Sidharth Shukla her hero during Honsla Rakh promotions

During one of the promotional event, the former Bigg Boss contestant couldn't resist herself from mentioning Sidharth indirectly. 

New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Gill seems to be coping up with the loss of her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, who had been away from media glare, recently made her comeback and promoted her film 'Honsla Rakh'. 

During one of the promotional event, the former Bigg Boss contestant couldn't resist herself from mentioning Sidharth indirectly. As Shehnaaz along with Diljit and Sonam were speaking about each other's shortcomings, the discussion led to her stint on the 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Speaking to DMZ about Diljit, Shehnaaz said, He has a cool personality and I thought it will be fun to work with him. But he is very reserved and very professional. He doesn’t let you enter into his comfort zone at first. I told him that next time we work together, create that comfort zone with me. We don’t talk and we are directly on camera and it is tough for me. If you talk first, it becomes easier.” 

Speaking about Sonam, Shehnaaz said that she is a bit reserved and takes time to open up. Sonam admitted to it and said only a few people possess the quality to get open up to people easily, pointing towards Shehnaaz. 

Diljit then added that he felt that he was in Bigg Boss and Shehnaaz called it his real test. "This is why I was the queen, I was the heroine of Bigg Boss 13," Shehnaaz said with a smile. When Sonam called her the hero, Shehnaaz immediately replied, "I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero koi aur tha (hero was someone else)” indirectly mentioning Sidharth Shukla as in her speech.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's unreleased music video, titled 'Habit' is all set for release on October 21. This would be their last screen appearance together. 

