New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Gill was recently quizzed about her rumoured relationship with choreographer and actor Raghav Juyal. The actress was present at the song launch event of her brother Shehbaaz in Mumbai when she was asked about Raghav. Shehnaaz got irked at the question and said media lies.

Responding to the question, the actress said, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na Toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaongi. (Why does the media lie every time? If we are spotted with someone or go out with them, are we meant to be dating? No, right? Media reports anything. Now, I will get hyper).”



The rumours of Shehnaaz dating Raghav first surfaced when they started commenting on each other's Instagram posts. Later the actress was reported to have travelled with him to Rishikesh.

Shehnaaz was earlier rumoured to be dating her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and winner Sidharth Shukla. The two grew close during their stint in the reality show and were often spotted together post it. Last year, Sidharth untimely died due to a cardiac arrest.

Shehnaaz was seen crying uncontrollably at his funeral and later also paid a tribute to him with a song.

The actress was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’. The film was a huge hit. The Bigg Boss fame actress is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.