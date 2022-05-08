Shehnaaz Gill shares photo with Brahma Kumari Shivani, calls her 'soulsister'

Mumbai: Actor Shehnaaz Gill attended an event on ‘Empowerment of Girl Child’ hosted by Brahmakumaris in Gurugram. The Bigg Boss 13 alum posted photos with Brahma Kumari Shivani on her Instagram account on Saturday from the same event. She called her ‘soulsister’ in the caption. In the photo, Shehnaaz is dressed in an all-white Anarkali suit with a turquoise blue coloured dupatta.

Shehnaaz also spoke at the event. In a viral video, she can be seen addressing the audience and speaking about the importance of staying mentally strong. She asked her fans to believe in the ultimate power of God.

In another video, the actress shared how bad experiences teach you a lot in life. “Thokar khaa kar hi akal aati hai,” she said. In the same video, Shehnaaz responded to a fan who screamed “I love you” by “I love you too.”

Shehnaaz received immense love from her army of fans. “Shehnaaz spoke so truthfully and without inhibitions. Every word, so relatable. Love her so much,” one fan commented on the YouTube video of Brahmakumaris event. Her and late actor Sidharth Shukla’s fans or ‘SidNaaz’ fans also dropped messages for the actress.

Shehnaaz was introduced to Brahma Kumari’s by Sidharth. Shehanaaz and Sidharth met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and were rumoured to be dating each other. The two would often be seen together in public until Sidharth’s tragic death last year due to a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 40.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is rumoured to have bagged a role in Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.