Sherlyn Chopra accuses Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra of 'underworld threat', seeks Rs 75 crore for harassment

New Delhi: Actress-model Sherlyn Chopra has reacted to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband-businessman Raj Kundra filing a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore against her. Replying to the defamation notice, Sherlyn shared that she sent a notice to the couple seeking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment.

Replying to the defamation notice, she stated that the suit is being used as a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice. She further stated that 'threatened her with underworld.'

"Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty threatened me with underworld and now sent me defamation notice but I'll not get scared. I request police to record my statement so that cognizance can be taken of my complaint. I've sent reply notice asking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment," says Sherlyn Chopra. For the unversed, Sherlyn Chopra had lodged a police complaint at the Juhu Police Station on October 14.

Earlier on October 19, Shilpa and Raj sent a legal notice to actor Sherlyn Chopra, seeking an apology and Rs 50 crore in damages for ruining their reputation by making 'false and baseless' allegations against them.

The legal notice, sent through their advocate Prashant Patil, has sought an unconditional public apology from Chopra in leading newspapers and on digital media platforms within seven days, failing which it warned of civil and criminal proceedings against the 37-year-old actor.

"Failing which my clients shall institute appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you (Sherlyn Chopra) without further reference to you," the notice said. "The entire allegations made by Sherlyn Chopra against Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Sherlyn Chopra's knowledge and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money," it said. Both Raj Kundra and Sherlyn Chopra are accused in a pornographic content case.

In the first week of October, Sherlyn had filed a complaint at the Juhu police station in Mumbai against Shilpa and Raj, accusing the couple of committing fraud against her. In the complaint, she has also levelled allegations of harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation.