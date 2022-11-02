Sherlyn Chopra to Rakhi Sawant, 'Burnol bheja jaye...', slams Bigg Boss star for calling her rape allegations against Sajid Khan 'FAKE' - Watch

New Delhi: When paps on duty asked Rakhi Sawant to comment on Sherlyn Chopra's allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan, she mimicked her and rubbished all the claims made by her. For the unversed, a few days back Sherlyn was papped trying to file a police complaint against Sajid Khan over alleged sexual harassment. She was outside Juhu Police Station and broke down in front of the media, claiming that Sajid has got the support of superstar Salman Khan.

When paps asked Rakhi to comment, motormouth star did what she is known for. In her own style, she brushed aside all the allegations. Now, reacting to the same, Sherlyn Chopra, who was spotted in Mumbai recently, imitated Rakhi and snubbed her. Sherlyn responded to Rakhi and said, "Kya hai ye nautanki? Nonsense! Are gym k aandar ghuso, mehnat karo, body banao but nahin, mehnat nahi karni madam ko. 24 ghanta sirf media-paparazzi, media paprazzi."

"Wo har 6 mahine husband badalti hai, humne kuch kaha?' 'Charbi ki dukan ko bolo mere samne khadi hokar dikhaye... mujhe maregi?," Sherlyn quipped. She also can be heard saying, 'Vo kya bhejte hai...burnol..bheja jaye uske ghar'

Sherlyn and several others accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India back in 2017. Sajid is currently a participant in reality show, Bigg Boss 16 - making his first public appearance post the controversy.