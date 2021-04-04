Shibani Dandekar looks smoking hot in bikini photo from Maldives, beau Farhan Akhtar showers love

New Delhi: Actress and television personality Shibani Dandekar has created a flutter online with her smouldering bikini look on social media. The singer-actress treated her followers to a late-night throwback picture from her Maldives vacation. Seated on a deck, Shibani looked extremely gorgeous in a printed green bikini against a backdrop of crystal clear blue water.

"Beach is better #wheremyheartis," she captioned the post, which went on to receive over 5 lakh likes. Meanwhile, her beau and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar too couldn't resist himself from commenting on her post and dropped two red heart emojis in the comment box. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan too commented on her photo and tagged her as 'Hottie'. Check out her mesmerising picture below:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar along with his daughter Akira Akhtar visited the Maldives in December 2020. They enjoyed all the activities the island had to offer and gave the internet the many gorgeous glimpses of the Maldives and all the fun it has to offer. Take a look at some of the photos from their Maldives vacation below:

The duo recently celebrated their three years of togetherness and took to their respective social media handles to commemorate this special occasion. Shibani shared a picture of them twinning in similar black hoodies, sitting on the back seat of a car, and captioned it , “Happy #3 @faroutakhtar 1095."

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in ‘The Sky is Pink’ and will soon be starring in ‘Toofan’ directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. A sports-drama, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar in key roles and is set for release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21, 2020. The teaser of the film was dropped on March 12, 2021.