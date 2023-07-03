Shilpa Shetty Aces ‘Stand-up Challenge’ — Fans Laud Her Fitness Levels

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from being a fantastic actress, Shilpa has always inspired people through her workouts and has been a true fitness icon. From core-strengthening workouts to flexible yoga asanas, the actress has always motivated her fans and followers through workout videos on social media. Now, Shilpa Shetty has shared a similar video on social media, where she is seen performing a ‘stand-up challenge’. According to the actress, the challenge tests one’s mobility, flexibility, and ability to move the body freely and normally.

Shilpa Shetty takes up the ‘stand-up challenge’

Shilpa Shetty has surprised her fans by trying a new challenge on social media. In a video posted on Instagram, she’s seen trying the stand-up challenge, which tests the physical strength of the actress. In the clip, Shilpa Shetty is seen sitting on the floor and then balancing her body on one leg and trying to stand up. After failing a few times, the actress finally stands up on her leg and aces the challenge.

cre Trending Stories

Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a yellow sports top and tights in the video. She captioned it, “Failure is a stepping stone to success. Keep trying, push yourself, but never give up. Today, I took up the #StandUpChallenge! It tests one's mobility, which is the ability to move your entire body freely and normally. It encompasses muscle strength, range of motion, and endurance capacity helping you with great mobility. It took me a couple of tries (as you can see) but, I believe failure is funnier than success. So, remix this reel with me to share your videos (of failures and successes) and tag me! Some of the best ones go on my Stories.”

Shilpa Shetty’s fans were impressed by the actress’s fitness abilities and took to the comment section to appreciate her.

One user wrote, “Awesome mam, you are my inspiration. Hats off to you.”

Another user commented, “Respect button for Shilpa Shetty.”

Shilpa Shetty’s forthcoming projects

Shilpa Shetty is judging the new season of India’s Got Talent, alongside Kirron Kher and Rapper Badshah. Apart from that, she will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. The show also has Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.