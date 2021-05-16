Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra shares a throwback video to spread positivity while recovering from COVID

New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus has already made lives so miserable, that some people have even forgotten how to smile.

So in order to bring in some positivity on social media, businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra shared a throwback video of the couple in order to bring smile on some faces during the tough times.

Raj is also battling COVID along with six other family members. In his funny video with his wife Shilpa, he also shared that he is recovering well and will keep entertaining his fans.

He took to his Instagram and wrote, “Being down with COVID myself I realised its depressing enough so spreading some cheer and laughter! You can beat COVID with a positive mind set. #staysafe #stayhappy #roadtorecovery #spreadlove.”

Recently, Shilpa shared a post on Instagram and spoke about feeling overwhelmed in the times of COVID-19 and prioritising self-care in these testing times.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently a judge in the dance reality TV show - Super Dancer Chapter 4.