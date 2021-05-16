हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
second wave

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra shares a throwback video to spread positivity while recovering from COVID

Raj Kundra is also battling COVID along with six other family members.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra shares a throwback video to spread positivity while recovering from COVID
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus has already made lives so miserable, that some people have even forgotten how to smile.  

So in order to bring in some positivity on social media, businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra shared a throwback video of the couple in order to bring smile on some faces during the tough times.

Raj is also battling COVID along with six other family members. In his funny video with his wife Shilpa, he also shared that he is recovering well and will keep entertaining his fans.

He took to his Instagram and wrote, “Being down with COVID myself I realised its depressing enough so spreading some cheer and laughter! You can beat COVID with a positive mind set. #staysafe #stayhappy #roadtorecovery #spreadlove.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

Recently, Shilpa shared a post on Instagram and spoke about feeling overwhelmed in the times of COVID-19 and prioritising self-care in these testing times.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently a judge in the dance reality TV show - Super Dancer Chapter 4.

