Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma take up Safe Hands Challenge to beat coronavirus COVID-19 scare - Watch

New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) in the wake of the novel coronavirus initiated Safe Hands Challenge to create awareness about the pandemic flu. The person taking up the challenge needs to wash his or her hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser and post the video on social media, nominating three others to take it up.

Therefore the chain of videos will surely create awareness amongst people worldwide. Several Bollywood celebrities have taken up the Safe Hands Challenge as of now. Watch who all have posted their videos on social media:

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Anushka Sharma has posted the video on her Instagram story.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare.

The pandemic flu has claimed over 11,000 lives worldwide so far and unfortunately the number is increasing everyday.