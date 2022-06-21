NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's love for yoga is well-known. She keeps sharing her workout videos on social media and inspires her fans to follow healthy diet and fitness regime.

This International Yoga Day, she is launching a special built-in AI-feature in her Simple Soulful fitness related app that will enable users to correct their postures.

Shilpa says that she has introduced this feature because many of the users asked her how to correct their posture while doing yoga.

"I am passionately involved with the SS App, I do go through feedback, and get a lot of messages and DMs asking me if they can be personally monitored or corrected on their posture, etc."

"Now, with the help of Artificial Intelligence, it is absolutely possible. I am super excited and am so looking forward to it," she adds.

The 'Dhadkan' actress also advises her fans: "Breathe - live in awareness! When I'm stressed, I just take eight deep breaths and it sorts me out."