NewsLifestylePeople
SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty launches new feature in her app on correct postures while doing yoga

Shilpa Shetty says that she has introduced new feature in her app because many of the users asked her how to correct their posture while doing yoga.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shilpa Shetty launches new feature in her app on correct postures while doing yoga

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's love for yoga is well-known. She keeps sharing her workout videos on social media and inspires her fans to follow healthy diet and fitness regime.

 

This International Yoga Day, she is launching a special built-in AI-feature in her Simple Soulful fitness related app that will enable users to correct their postures.

Shilpa says that she has introduced this feature because many of the users asked her how to correct their posture while doing yoga.

"I am passionately involved with the SS App, I do go through feedback, and get a lot of messages and DMs asking me if they can be personally monitored or corrected on their posture, etc."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

"Now, with the help of Artificial Intelligence, it is absolutely possible. I am super excited and am so looking forward to it," she adds.

The 'Dhadkan' actress also advises her fans: "Breathe - live in awareness! When I'm stressed, I just take eight deep breaths and it sorts me out."

Shilpa ShettyYoga DayInternational Yoga Dayyoga day 2022international yoga day 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?