Shilpa Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note As Her Mother Sunanda Undergoes Surgery, Says, 'Seeing a Parent...'

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt note post her mother Sunanda underwent surgery. On Thursday, taking to Instagram, Shilpa dropped a picture of her mother from the hospital and shared a health update. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Seeing a parent undergo surgery is never easy for any child. But if there`s anything I want to emulate from my mom it`s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But my hero and my hero`s hero saved the day!. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam Prayers work miracles."

She also thanked the doctors and staff of the hospital for taking good care of her mother. As soon as the news was uploaded on social media, netizens and members from the industry chimed in the comment section with speedy recovery messages.

Shilpa's sister and actor Shamita Shetty wrote, "Our momie is the strongest. Love ya." Raveena Tandon wrote, "Wishing a speedy recovery."Dia Mirza wrote, "May she heal well. Love and good energy coming her way."One of the users wrote, "God bless her. Wish her a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was seen in an action-comedy film `Nikamma` alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Apart from this, Shilpa is a part of Rohit`s OTT debut `Indian Police Force`, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.