Shilpa Shetty praises Kangana Ranaut for new 'Dhaakad' song 'She's On Fire'

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty has praised actress Kangana Ranaut for the song 'She's On Fire' and said that the track's title suits her. Impressed with her fiery performance in the song, Shilpa commented on the post saying, "OMGGGGG @kanganaranaut you are on Fireee. You personify this title #dhaakad Looking faab."

'She's On Fire' has been composed and written by rapper Badshah and sung by him and Nikita Gandhi. The song has been set to tune by Hiten.

Watch the 'She's On Fire' song dropped by Kangana Ranaut on Instagram:

Talking about the song, Kangana had said, "The fire within her to destruct her enemies is very strong and the song captures her never-say-die attitude and undying spirit beautifully."

'Dhaakad' is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

The film is slated to release on May 20.

