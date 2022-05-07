हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty praises Kangana Ranaut for new 'Dhaakad' song 'She's On Fire'

'Dhaakad' is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Shilpa Shetty praises Kangana Ranaut for new &#039;Dhaakad&#039; song &#039;She&#039;s On Fire&#039;

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty has praised actress Kangana Ranaut for the song 'She's On Fire' and said that the track's title suits her. Impressed with her fiery performance in the song, Shilpa commented on the post saying, "OMGGGGG @kanganaranaut you are on Fireee. You personify this title #dhaakad Looking faab."

'She's On Fire' has been composed and written by rapper Badshah and sung by him and Nikita Gandhi. The song has been set to tune by Hiten.

Watch the 'She's On Fire' song dropped by Kangana Ranaut on Instagram: 

 

Kangana Ranaut

Talking about the song, Kangana had said, "The fire within her to destruct her enemies is very strong and the song captures her never-say-die attitude and undying spirit beautifully."

'Dhaakad' is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

The film is slated to release on May 20.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shilpa ShettyKangana RanautDhaakadShe's on FireShilpa Shetty picsDhaakad film
Next
Story

Mother's Day special: Seerat Kapoor credits mom for her impeccable fashion sense!

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Tajinder Bagga Exclusive: Bagga make first public comment after arrest