Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra file Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra filed a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday. 

New Delhi: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra filed a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday. 

 

Five days ago, on October 14, Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra has filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment.

While addressing the media at the Juhu police station, she said, "I have filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation."

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. 

 

