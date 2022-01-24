हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty shares throwback pic with her schoolmates, can you spot her?

Shilpa Shetty, on Monday, shared a throwback picture from her school days on the occasion of World Education Day.

Shilpa Shetty shares throwback pic with her schoolmates, can you spot her?
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Education Day on Monday, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra took a stroll down memory lane and shared her photograph from her school days.In the image, Shilpa can be seen posing with her classmates in school uniform.

Shilpa also penned an important message about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of kids.

 

"My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can`t interact with friends, can`t have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour. While we can`t blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them. We need to take baby steps. This World Education Day, let`s come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here`s to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy! Happy World Education Day," she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently working as a judge on the new season of `India`s Got Talent`.

