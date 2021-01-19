हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty spends quality time with her son, says she doesn't believe in ageing stereotypes

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ @theshilpashetty

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty says she does not believe in the stereotyping people face once they cross a certain age.

"Ageing is a process we have absolutely no control over. But, stereotyping what you can and cannot do just because you have crossed a certain age is something I don't believe in," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

She added: "The years add a lot of wear & tear to the bones, nerves, & muscles; but, consistently taking care of ourselves is important. Follow just three simple rules:

1. Eat right

2. Exercise regularly

3. Smile and laugh more often

The body may have reached a certain age, but if you are young at heart then the world is your oyster."

The actress also shared a video that captures her jumping on a trampoline with son Viaan. The video has a message that reads: "Aging is inevitable, but how you want to age is a choice."

She shared the post with hashtags: #ShilpaKaMantra, #SwasthRahoMastRaho, #ExerciseWell, #EatClean, #SmileMore, #StayHappy, #YoungAtHeart and #AgeIsJustANumber.

 

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the screen after 13 years with two releases, "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma".

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the action-packed romantic comedy film "Nikamma" also features Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. "Hungama 2" also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan. The film is a follow-up of Priyadarshan's 2003 slapstick hit, "Hungama".

 

