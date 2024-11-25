Shilpa Shetty Thought Govinda’s Wife Shot Him: Actor Shares Hilarious Anecdote On The Great Kapil Show

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Govinda recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show and left the audience in splits with a funny and bizarre anecdote involving Shilpa Shetty. The actor revealed how Shilpa joked with him after she visited him at the hospital as he had accidentally shot himself on his leg.

During the conversation, Govinda shared, "Shilpa muje hospital main dekhne aayi thi aur poocha Chi Chi Sunita kaha this." He added, "Maine bola arey woh baahar this, toh unhone kaha toh fir goli kisne maari," Govinda recalled, laughing.

The episode was packed with laughter as Govinda shared more behind-the-scenes stories from his illustrious career. His candidness and sense of humour reminded fans why he remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars.

One more interesting moment was Govinda’s reconciliation with his nephew Krushna Abhishek who is also a significant part of the show. Govinda and Krushna Abhishek feud made headlines over the years and now this patch up between the mama bhanja only prove family always embraces you no matter what.