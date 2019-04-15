close

Ram Navami

Shilpa Shetty visits ISKCON Temple with mother, sister Shamita Shetty and son—See pics

She visited the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty took divine blessings of Lord Krishna along with her family. She visited the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai and was accompanied by mother Sunanda, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty.

The Shetty fam jam looked gorgeous in traditional Indian attire and Gopi Chandana or Tilaka on their foreheads. They worshipped Lord Krishna at the temple and sought his blessings.

Check out their photos:

Shilpa Shetty at ISKCON temple, Mumbai

Shilpa Shetty at ISKCON temple, Mumbai

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in her mustard silk saree and gold jewellery. The Shetty family celebrated Ram Navami at the Mumbai ISKCON temple. After the puja, they happily posed with fans who wanted to click pictures.

A staunch believer of Lord Krishna, Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently celebrated Navratri and Ram Navami festivals at her residence and even shared photos on social media. She performed the Kanjak puja (girls are worshipped) and wished her fans a happy Ram Navami.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently seen judging season 3 of kids dance reality show 'Super Dancer' along with director Anurag Basu and ace choreographer Geeta Kapoor.

Shilpa was last seen in 2014 film 'Dishkiyaoon'.

