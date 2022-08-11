Shilpa Shetty wishes her fan on Raksha Bandhan with a cute clip! Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media to wish her fans on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She posted a clip where both her son and daughter could be seen playing and enjoying themselves.

She captioned the post, "Our siblings carry memories of our childhood in them. It’s always lovely to have someone to help you relive your happy days no matter how old you are. I’m so glad Viaan-Raj and Samisha have each other for life Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating"

The actor is married to businessman Karan Kundra and has two children, a son and a daughter named Viaan and Shamisha, respectively.

The actor, a day ago, had also shared a post where she could be seen sitting with her leg completely bandaged. The actor wrote that she has suffered a broken leg on the sets of her upcoming movie and will be out of action for six weeks but will come back stronger.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in Sabir Khan's directed 'Nikamma' starring Abhimanyu Dasani and shirley Setia will be next seen in the movie 'Sukhee' which is being helmed by debutant director Sonal Joshi.