NewsLifestylePeople
SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA

Shilpa Shetty wishes her fan on Raksha Bandhan with a cute clip! Watch

Bollywood actress shared a cute post on her social media account to wish her fans on the day of  'Raksha Bandhan'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shilpa Shetty wishes her fan on Raksha Bandhan with a cute clip! Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media to wish her fans on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She posted a clip where both her son and daughter could be seen playing and enjoying themselves.

She captioned the post, "Our siblings carry memories of our childhood in them. It’s always lovely to have someone to help you relive your happy days no matter how old you are. I’m so glad Viaan-Raj and Samisha have each other for life Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@theshilpashetty)

The actor is married to businessman Karan Kundra and has two children, a son and a daughter named Viaan and Shamisha, respectively.

The actor, a day ago, had also shared a post where she could be seen sitting with her leg completely bandaged. The actor wrote that she has suffered a broken leg on the sets of her upcoming movie and will be out of action for six weeks but will come back stronger.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@theshilpashetty)

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in Sabir Khan's directed 'Nikamma' starring Abhimanyu Dasani and shirley Setia will be next seen in the movie 'Sukhee' which is being helmed by debutant director Sonal Joshi.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?