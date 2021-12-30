हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar, first Bollywood celeb to get vaccinated, tests COVID positive in Dubai

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar had gotten vaccinated with Sinopharm vaccine in Dubai in January this year.

Shilpa Shirodkar, first Bollywood celeb to get vaccinated, tests COVID positive in Dubai
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films such as "Hum", "Khuda Gawah" and "Aankhen", on Thursday said she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the 1990s popular star shared that she had tested four days ago.

 

"COVID POSITIVE!!! #day4," the actor, who was the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID-19 vaccine, wrote.

Shirodkar, who stays in Dubai with her family, had received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine in January this year.

 

"Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules? your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love #Getvaccinated #maskon #staysafe," she said.

Back in India, especially Maharashtra, the cases of COVID-19 are rising once again.

The state on Wednesday recorded a spurt in new COVID-19 cases at 3,900, including 85 of Omicron, according to the state health department.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shilpa ShirodkarShilpa Shirodkar COVIDShilpa Shirodkar vaccinatedCOVID-19
Next
Story

Malaika Arora offers a recap of 2021 and it includes mushy photo with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Must Watch

PT1M11S

Voting will continue till 6 pm during UP Elections, informs CEC