Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar becomes first Bollywood actress to get COVID-19 vaccine, shares pic

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/shilpashirodkar73

New Delhi: Popular actress Shilpa Shirodkar became the first Bollywood celebrity to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. The actress, who is in Dubai, got the COVID-19 vaccine there and shared a picture of herself with a small bandage on her arm. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Shilpa wrote, “Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021. Thank you UAE.” 

 

51-year-old Shilpa is the elder sister of actress, model Namrata Shirodkar. She is married to Aparesh Ranjit and the couple has a daughter. 

The ‘Mrityudand’ actress, an avid social media user, often shares glimpses of her private life with her fans on Instagram. 

Have a look at her posts:  

 

'

Shilpa is a known Bollywood actress with films like ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Bewafa Sanam’, ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’, ‘Hum’ to her credit. Shilpa took a break from the film industry after her marriage. The actress made a comeback on TV with popular show ‘Ek Mutthi Aasmaan’ in 2013. 

 

 

