Shocking controversies of Yo Yo Honey Singh: From rumours of Shah Rukh Khan slapping him to FIR over 'vulgar' lyrics!

New Delhi: Yo Yo Honey Singh has been at the centre of controversy after his wife Shalini Talwar came out with allegations of domestic abuse, sexual violence against the popular rapper. Talwar has revealed that, in the past few years, she was been the victim of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family, as per a PTI report.

Shalini also claimed that Honey Singh has beat her many times and she's been living under constant fear as he and his family have threatened her with physical harm. Although this is the biggest controversy the rapper has been embroiled in, it certainly isn't the first. He's found himself in the limelight earlier as well and for all the wrong reasons.

Take a look at previous controversies from Yo Yo Honey Singh's life:

1. Rumours of Shah Rukh Khan slapping Honey Singh: After the release of the film 'Chennai Express' in which Honey Singh had worked on the song Lungi dance for the movie, there were reports of Shah Rukh Khan slapping the rapper for showing unprofessional behaviour during the show. Incidentally, Honey Singh quit the tour soon after which strengthened the stray rumours.

Later, Singh's wife Shalini clarified that the rumours were false in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She said, "Why would he slap him? These are all imaginary stories. Yeh toh sabko pata hai that Honey really respects Shah Rukh bhai, and bhai also treats Honey like a younger brother. In fact Shah Rukh bhai helped and supported us a lot. Doctors had advised Honey not to travel out of the country for the Slam tour but he had given his word to Shah Rukh Khan, so he went with him. However, on seeing his condition, bhai kept telling him to take it easy and not to perform if he wasn’t being able to."

2. In 2019, the singer was criticised for the lyrics of the song Makhna from the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. The Punjab Women Commission had filed a complaint against the song for its offensive lyrics towards women. At the time, the organisation had written a letter to the Punjab government and the Director General of Police asking for action against the rapper's behaviour.

3. His rift with rapper Badshah: At the trailer launch of his 2016 film Zorawar, Yo Yo Honey Singh had taken a dig at his contemporary Badshah in a conversation with a reporter. Reportedly, he was asked if he felt that Badshaah had claimed control over the music industry after Honey Singh's long absence. To this, he said, "Have you driven a Rolls -Royce? There is a difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Nano."

(With PTI inputs)