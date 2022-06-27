NEW DELHI: Malayalam actor ND Prasad, 43, known for his role in Nivin Pauly starrer 'Action Hero Biju', was found dead at Kalamassery, near Kochi. As per Indian Express, the actor was found hanging from a tree outside his house in Kalamassery near Kochi on June 25. ND Prasad is survived by his wife and two children. The report stated that the actor's body was spotted by his children, who then informed the neighbours. Soonafter, the police was alerted, they took the body in their possession.



His mortal remains were handed over to his family members on June 26 after doctors performed an autopsy. A report in New Indian Express suggested that family issues pushed Prasad to die by suicide. "He had been going through some mental and domestic issues. His wife has also been staying away from him for some months. He seemed to have been feeling depressed since the last few days before his death," a police officer told the publication.



ND Prasad had acted in many Malayalam films, but it was his performance in 'Action Hero Biju' that catapulted him to fame.



Prasad was earlier in the news for all the wrong reasons. In 2021, the excise department had arrested Prasad for the possession of synthetic drugs (2.5 gms of hashish oil and 15 gms of Ganja). In addition, deadly weapons were also seized from him.



ND Prasad played pivotal roles in films like 'Iba' and 'Karmani'. He played an antagonist in 'Action Hero Biju', which featured Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

Live TV