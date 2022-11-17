topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
DALJEET KAUR DEATH

SHOCKING! Noted Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur dies at Kasba Sudhaar Bazaar, last rites held today

Daljeet Kaur was also the national player of Kabaddi and Hockey back in her time. She played the lead in several superhit Punjabi films including, ‘Putt Jattan De’, ‘Mamla Gadbad Hai’, ‘Patola’ among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SHOCKING! Noted Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur dies at Kasba Sudhaar Bazaar, last rites held today

New Delhi: Veteran Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur  Khangura breathed her last on Thursday, Novemer 17, 2022 at Kasba Sudhaar Bazaar in Ludhiana, Punjab. Daljeet was reportedly battling a prolonged treatment for mental illness. The noted actress worked in more than 70 Punjabi films inclduing  as many as 10 Hindi. She was 69. 

Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur's last rites were held today at 1 pm afternoon in Ludhiana. She did her graduation from Lady Sri Ram College (LSR) and studied acting from the prestigious FTII, Pune. She made her debut in the year 1976 with the film, ‘Daaj’. 

Daljeet Kaur was the national player of Kabaddi and Hockey back in her time. She played the lead in several superhit Punjabi films including, ‘Putt Jattan De’, ‘Mamla Gadbad Hai’, ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’, ‘Sarpanch’, ‘Patola’ among others. Daljeet played Gippy Grewal's mom in Singh VS Kaur (2013). 

Daljeet stopped working in movie after the tragic death of her husband actor Harminder Singh Deol in a road accident. 

Her fans and industry people are shocked by her sudden demise. Many were saddened by her death and extended condolences to the family. 

May her soul rest in peace!

 

Live Tv

Daljeet Kaur deathPunjabi actress deathdaljeet kaur diespunjabi actress diesmental illnessm daljeet kaur khangura

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?