SHOCKING! Noted Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur dies at Kasba Sudhaar Bazaar, last rites held today

New Delhi: Veteran Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur Khangura breathed her last on Thursday, Novemer 17, 2022 at Kasba Sudhaar Bazaar in Ludhiana, Punjab. Daljeet was reportedly battling a prolonged treatment for mental illness. The noted actress worked in more than 70 Punjabi films inclduing as many as 10 Hindi. She was 69.

Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur's last rites were held today at 1 pm afternoon in Ludhiana. She did her graduation from Lady Sri Ram College (LSR) and studied acting from the prestigious FTII, Pune. She made her debut in the year 1976 with the film, ‘Daaj’.

Daljeet Kaur was the national player of Kabaddi and Hockey back in her time. She played the lead in several superhit Punjabi films including, ‘Putt Jattan De’, ‘Mamla Gadbad Hai’, ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’, ‘Sarpanch’, ‘Patola’ among others. Daljeet played Gippy Grewal's mom in Singh VS Kaur (2013).

Daljeet stopped working in movie after the tragic death of her husband actor Harminder Singh Deol in a road accident.

Her fans and industry people are shocked by her sudden demise. Many were saddened by her death and extended condolences to the family.

May her soul rest in peace!