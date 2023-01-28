Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor Throws Away fan's Mobile Phone After Clicking Selfies - What's the Truth Behind Viral Video ?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is seen on his best behaviour when it comes to dealing with the paps, media or fans. The heartthrob always is cordial and makes sure to get his pictures clicked without any fuss about it. However, recently a video of the actor has gone viral where he can be seen first happily posing for selfies with a young fan and later throwing his phone away.

Yes! The shocking video broke the internet leaving netizens confused over Ranbir's act. Many asked why he got angry? Well, the truth is it's a leaked footage of an advertisement. So, we haven't really seen the whole act but only a portion of the ad shoot where he is seen throwing a fan's phone away. Relieved, right?

Looks like, it's a clipping from a phone promotional brand. But, no official word has been made so far. In fact, the video got viral and became a hot topic of discussion on social media platforms where hashtags like #AngryRanbirKapoor started trending.

This is not the first time that such a promotional gig has made headlines. Recently, Anushka Sharma also shared a video slamming athleisure brand Puma for using her photos without her permission. But later turns out she is now their brand ambassador.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with wife Alia Bhatt. He has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor by Luv Ranjan in the pipeline. The actor is currently shooting Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.



