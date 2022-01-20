हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shocking! Salman Khan's 'Kick' co-star Arun Verma dead, worked in 80 films including 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

Arun Verma was 62. He is survived by his parents and three siblings. His funeral took place on Thursday around 4 pm and were performed by his family and close friends. 

NEW DELHI: Actor and poet Arun Verma, who shared screen-space with Salman Khan in films like 'Kick' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', breathed his last on Thursday (January 20) in Bhopal. His nephew Amit Verma confirmed the news with Indian Express.

Speaking to the publication, Amit said, "Arun ji passed away at 2.00 am today, he was admitted to Peoples Hospital, Bhopal. He had a block in his brain and slowly all his organs failed, including his lungs, and finally he succumbed to kidney failure."

As per TOI, the actor had a block in his brain and eventually, his organs failed to function along with with his lungs. The report added that the actor died due to kidney failure. 

Arun Verma was 62. He is survived by his parents and three siblings. His funeral took place on Thursday around 4 pm and were performed by his family and close friends. 

As per Indian Express, Arun Verma recently finished shooting for Kangana Ranaut's directorial project 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which will be his last appearance on the big screen. He made his debut with Sunny Deol's 'Dacait' (1987) and later, went on to appear in films like 'Nayak' (2000), 'Prem Granth', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Khalnayak' and 'Heropanti'.

