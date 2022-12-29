Shocking: Sushant Singh Rajput's body had injury marks, bones fractures, eyes punched, claims Cooper Hospital staff

NEW DELHI: Roopkumar Shah, an autopsy staff member at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy was performed, has made a fresh shocking claim in connection with the actor's death. His latest claims have once again raised doubts about the cause of Sushant's death. Shah, who claimed that he was present at the time of Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem, said that the actor's body had injury marks on it and his eyes were apparently punched several times. He claimed that the marks on his neck from not from hanging and that he could have been strangulated.

As per India Today, Shah said that Sushant's body had injuries and his bones were fractured. However, he could not recall the names of docthe tors who headed the autopsy team and said that they all were wearing masks and COVID-19 kits then, so he couldn't identify them. The attendant told India Today, "I was a part of the autopsy team but I don't remember who was heading the autopsy team then." He also opened up about not opening up about the case back in 2020 and stated that he did not trust the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra when the incident happened and hence, did not speak out.

He told the website, "I am ready to record my statement in front of the agencies now. I don’t care for my safety, but Sushant Singh Rajput should get justice."

Reacting to Roopkumar Shah's claims, Bihar's former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey exuded confidence the truth may come out with the support of the current government in Maharashtra. "Now the government there (Maharashtra) has changed hope the truth comes out. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the entire situation," said Gupteshwar Pandey while talking to ANI. Former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Panda was in-charge of the probe team of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case before turning into a religious preacher. He further alleged that during the investigation the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with the team of officers sent from Bihar. "Mumbai police`s behaviour towards a team of officers sent from Bihar was unethical and it was then that I believed they were hiding something. An IPS officer was sent who was kept under house arrest," said Gupteshwar Panda while talking to ANI. He said that the Crime Branch Investigation (CBI) should share the details with SIT to serve justice.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his rented Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The actor was reported to have committed suicide. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai`s Cooper Hospital. However, his family members claimed that there could have been a foul-play in his post-mortem report.