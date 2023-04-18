Shraddha Kapoor Beats Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt On Instagram Race, Crosses 80 Million Followers

New Delhi: With a whopping 80 Million followers on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor is undoubtedly the most loved star in India. No questions asked why Shraddha without a doubt is the most adored actor, with a loyal fan base. One of the biggest reasons behind Shraddha's massive Instagram following is the way she interacts with fans. The actress often shares life updates and asks her fans what’s going on in their lives.

Shraddha's photos and reels are a treat to watch because they provide so much insight into her personal life while keeping it quite effortless and grounded. We have often seen the fans bombarding the comment sections pouring their love for the extremely talented actor. It also goes vice versa because we have time and again seen the actor engaging and replying to her fans as well which converts the love between the community and the fans into a wholly positive experience.

The actress has raced past other leading Bollywood ladies including Deepika Padukone who has 73.7 million followers and Alia Bhatt who enjoys a 76.8 million fan base on IG respectively.

Along with acing her social media presence Shraddha is very well known for her spectacular acting skills and on-point fashion game. On the work front, the actor is basking under the success of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. She also has the much-awaited ‘Stree 2’ in the pipeline which has been recently announced.