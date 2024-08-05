Shraddha Kapoor Breaks Up With Boyfriend Rahul Mody? Stree 2 Actress Unfollows Him On Instagram

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor who made her relationship official with Rahul Mody a few months ago by sharing an adorable picture with a caption that declared they are very much together seems like have parted ways with him. The latest buzz is that the actress has unfollowed Rahul Mody on her Instagram account and this only hints all is not well between them. The Stree 2 actress has unfollowed him and as per Instant Bollywood, she has not only unfollowed Rahul but also his production company. This news is indeed heartbreaking news for the actress's fans as they were eagerly waiting for her to announce her wedding to him.

Shraddha Kapoor unfollows Rahul Mody and gives a subtle hint of her breakup

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were reportedly in a relationship for two years and their love affair started during the time of shooting their film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar where Ranbir Kapoor played a lead role. Shraddha Kapoor in one of her interviews had spoken about being cheated by her boyfriend in their relationship and even spoke about the terms called situationships and more.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Shraddha had once said," When people talk about these terms like situation-ship and all these new terms that exist, I’m just like, ‘Kya hai wo?’ What about eternal love? I don’t think it’s impossible. I’m an optimistic person and I’d like to believe in fairytales."

When asked about being cheated in the same interview she had said, “Yes. I feel we have all experienced ‘jhoothis’ and ‘mallard ’ in our lives. Even I have”.

Shraddha was earlier linked with Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar, the actress had once strongly refuted these rumours and mentioned that these baseless reports affect her family.