Shraddha Kapoor

Gareeb ki madad nahi kar sakti: Shraddha Kapoor trolled for ignoring poor man asking for alms

The 'Baaghi' actress has been brutally trolled on social media for ignoring an old, poor man who approached outside a restaurant in Mumbai, asking for alms. 

Gareeb ki madad nahi kar sakti: Shraddha Kapoor trolled for ignoring poor man asking for alms
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has been busy shooting for Luv Ranjan's upcoming project, where she is paired opposite Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, was on Thursday spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu. The actress had gone out for lunch with a bunch of friends when she was papped by the photographers. 

However, the actress was brutally trolled by netizens after she was caught doing something which didn't go well with them. As soon as the actress stepped out of the restaurant after her lunch, and was bidding goodbye to her friends, she was approached by an old man, asking for alms. 

In the photos, the old man can be seen standing behind the actress, with open palms, hoping for aid. However, the actress leaves in her car, without acknowledging the poor man. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

(Photo courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor)
 

This left some of social media users irked who then questioned the actress for lacking compassion. Some of them even commented that how these stars, despite being so affluent, refuse to help those in need. "Itna bada logon hai ek garib ki madad nahi kar sakta," wrote one. 

"Wear expensive clothes,have big car, carry big bag but actually there more poor from beggar," wrote another user. 

"Itna crore me kamate hai but chacha ko ek khane ka parcel nahi de sakte.. Bhale he paisa math do but kuch khane k liye toh de sakte the na.. Kasam se yeh duniya k log itni matlabi kyu ho rahi hai," read one of the comment.

On the work front, Shraddha also has Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin'. Although there has been no official confirmation on the same, the film is expected to go on floors soon.

Tags:
Shraddha Kapoorshraddha kapoor photosShraddha Kapoor trolledBollywoodactress photos
