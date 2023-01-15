Shraddha Kapoor bumpd into on-screen younger sister, shares pic from reunion

NEW DELHI: Sharddha Kapoor recently bumped into one of her first co-stars Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The actor took to social media and dropped an adorable snap. Shraddha and Jannat worked together in 2011 released 'Luv Ka The End'. Jannat, an actress and now a popular social media influencer had played the role of Shraddha's younger sister Minty in the comedy-film. It was Shraddha's second film after her debut movie 'Teen Patti'.

Jannat took to Instagram and dropped the photo showing their reunion. Along with a picture, she also shared a clip featuring the two on-screen sisters from the film on social media today. She captioned the photo writing, "US 12 years apart Love you @shraddhakapoor."

Shraddha too reshared the photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "You na.. didn`t want to let go of our hug only.. Love you @jannatzubair29." The photo shared by Shraddha shows her wearing an oversized chequered t-shirt dress, while Jannat is dressed in jeans and a crop top. Shraddha described the photo writing, 'adorablest'. Shraddha reposted her post and wrote, "pyaari aur adorablest," further tagging Jannat. She also dropped red heart and kisses emojis.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the silver screen with 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar'. She is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film and this is the first time that two have been paired together. The film will arrive in theatres in March 2023.

Apart from the title, the makers also revealed a short teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience. With a hint of the finger-snapping title music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video revealed the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track. The title video gave a sneak peek into the effervescent mischievous world of the film with adorable glimpses of the 'Jhoothi' played by Shraddha and 'Makkar'Ranbir.

Shraddha will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy.