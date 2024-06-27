Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys Massive 90 Million Followers On Instagram

New Delhi: Adding yet another feather to her cap, actress Shraddha Kapoor has reached a significant milestone by amassing 90 million followers on Instagram. This remarkable feat cements her status as one of the most loved actors in the country having highest number of followers.

Eagerly awaiting the release of her next big-ticket project, 'Stree 2', Shraddha has garnered this impressive following by keeping it real on social media.

Shraddha's social media posts are quite endearing and relatable, be it showcasing her bond with her family or putting up her travel pics or funny posts making her a lovable star. Her authentic connection with fans and her unique and engaging content have played a pivotal role in her social media success.

As Shraddha continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen, her growing influence and popularity showcases her talent, charisma, and the genuine bond she shares with her fans.