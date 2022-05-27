हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor inaugurates jewellery shop in Bangalore, meets fans: PICS

Actress Shraddha Kapoor in Bengaluru for a jewellery shop inauguration at commercial Street. The actress was seen posing for pictures with fans. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently jetted off to Bangalore to launch a store at a famous hub in the city. Following the conclusion of the event, Shraddha was on her way out when she got mobbed by fans, who had been waiting to meet her, since they got to know about her visit to the city. 

Take a look at some of the posts below:

The 'Ek Villain' actress was seen in a stunning pink bodycon Stell McCartney dress, which was styled by Namrata Deepak. She had let her hair loose and sleek. 

Meanwhile, Shraddha has arrived back in Mumbai, where she will be resuming her shoot schedules. 

On the work front, she will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming cmoedy-drama, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled for released on Holi 2023. 

Tags:
Shraddha Kapoorshraddha kapoor picsshraddha kapoor photosShraddha Kapoor filmsRanbir KapoorNeetu Singh
